Mexico winger Hirving "Chucky" Lozano will be out 4-6 weeks and miss the rest of the Gold Cup after suffering a head injury in Mexico's shock 0-0 draw against Trinidad & Tobago on Saturday.

The Napoli star suffered the injury in the 11th minute of the game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, after getting tangled up with Alvin Jones and falling onto the knee of Trinidad keeper Marvin Phillip. He was placed in a neck brace on the field and then taken to the hospital.

The Mexico federation said on Sunday that Lozano is currently resting at his hotel in Dallas, but further neurological studies will be needed. He required plastic surgery to repair the deep gash over his left eyebrow. The federation said, via statement, that Lozano will remain in the United States for further tests.

LA Galaxy player Efrain Alvarez came on as Lozano's substitute.

Mexico dominated the match but it finished in a shock 0-0 draw.