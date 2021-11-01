        <
        >

          FIFA hands Mexico two-match fan ban for anti-gay chants in Canada, Honduras matches

          1:03 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          Mexico will have to play in an empty stadium for its next two home games in World Cup qualifying because of persistent anti-gay chants by fans, FIFA said on Monday.

          The Mexico football federation was also fined 100,000 Swiss francs ($110,000) for charges of "discriminatory behavior by supporters.''

          It's the latest punishment in a long-standing campaign to stop fans from directing slurs at opposing players.

          Mexico will host Costa Rica on Jan. 30 and Panama on Feb. 2 in an empty stadium, costing the federation millions of dollars in lost revenue.

          - Don't have ESPN? Get instant access
          - ESPN+ viewers' guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more

          The anti-gay chants were heard last month when Mexico hosted qualifiers against Canada and Honduras.

          The storied Azteca Stadium drew a combined attendance of more than 130,000 fans for those games.

          The Azteca was empty when Mexico opened World Cup qualifying in September against Jamaica because of a previous FIFA punishment for anti-gay chants.

          Mexico is scheduled to host the United States on March 24.