Mexico will face its last World Cup qualifiers of 2021 with a strong squad headlined by Napoli star Hirving "Chucky" Lozano and Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez.

Mexico manager Gerardo "Tata" Martino called on 26 players to face the United States and Canada for two tough road games to close out their 2021 schedule. El Tri will face the Stars and Stripes on Nov. 12 in Cincinnati before facing off against the Canadians four days later in Edmonton.

In total, Martino named eight Europe-based players to the squad, with Lozano, Jimenez and Porto winger Jesus "Tecatito" Corona once again expected to head Mexico's attack.

Atletico Madrid's Hector Herrera was also recalled, along with veteran central midfielder Andres Guardado (Real Betis).Edson Alvarez (Ajax), fresh off qualifying to the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League, is another star named to Martino's squad.

Johan Vasquez (Genoa) and Nestor Araujo (Celta Vigo) are expected to anchor the central defense.

Among those who'll miss out on this window include Betis winger Diego Lainez and Genk defender Gerardo Arteaga. Lainez has been slowly coming back into the fold for Betis after an injury sidelined him for the first months of the season.

Arteaga, on the other hand, has featured regularly for the Belgian side but has reportedly received the ire of Martino for declining a previous call-up. In Arteaga's absence, Liga MX stars Luis Rodriguez (Tigres) and Jorge Sanchez (Club America) are expected to start in the full-back positions.

Veteran goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa (Club America) heads the goalkeeping position, along with Rodolfo Cota (Leon) and Alfredo Talavera (UNAM).

Other Liga MX-based forwards named to the team include Rogelio Funes Mori (Monterrey) and Henry Martin (Club America).

With 14 points in six matches, Mexico currently sits first in CONCACAF's final round of World Cup qualifying, three more than second-place U.S. and four more than Canada.