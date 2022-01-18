Sebastian Salazar and Herculez Gomez discuss Mexico's recent sanctions following anti-gay chanting by their supporters. (1:59)

Mexico fans who partake in anti-gay chanting will be given a five-year ban, Mexican Football Federation (FMF) president Yon de Luisa announced on Monday.

The FMF has struggled to curtail an anti-gay chant that is often yelled by Mexico supporters when an opposing goalkeeper takes a goal kick. FIFA has taken notice and, in recent years, handed the FMF fines and stadium bans that have forced matches behind closed doors due to the fan behavior.

Now, going forward, those who partake in the chant will be given a five-year ban.

The decision is part of a new process that de Luisa unveiled on Monday.

Through online ticket registration, a push for more positive fan experiences, heightened stadium security and the aforementioned five-year ban, the FMF will once again seek to stamp out discriminatory behavior.

"These measures are based on four pillars and will be applied rigorously in all home games organized by the Mexican Football Federation," de Luisa said.

The new measures will be tested in Mexico's next two World Cup qualifiers at home against Costa Rica on Jan. 30 and Panama on Feb. 2.

Initially set to be played behind closed doors due to previous instances of the anti-gay chant, de Luisa announced on Monday that the Court of Arbitration for Sport would allow FMF to re-open the Estadio Azteca.

Capacity will be limited to 2000 for the coming matches in order to test the new measures.