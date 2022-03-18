Mexico will be without captain Andres Guardado, forward Rogelio Funes Mori, defender Julio "Cata" Dominguez and fullback Osvaldo Rodriguez when they face the United States in a crucial World Cup qualifier at the Estadio Azteca next week.

On Thursday, the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) announced the 29-man roster for El Tri's final three World Cup qualifiers. The squad will host the United States (Mar. 24) before a short away trip to meet Honduras (Mar. 27), and then against El Salvador (Mar. 30) back at the Estadio Azteca.

Guardado, Funes Mori, Dominguez and Rodriguez are all dealing with injuries while Orbelin Pineda and Luis "Chaka" Rodriguez were also left out of the squad by manager Gerardo "Tata" Martino after being featured in the previous January call-up.

Of the newcomers, Cruz Azul youngster Santiago Gimenez leads the list of players that weren't involved in the latest CONCACAF Octagonal matches. Alongside the 20-year-old, other squad additions include Rodolfo Pizarro, Erick Aguirre, Jesus Alberto Angulo and Israel Reyes.

Mexican veterans and regulars such as Raul Jimenez, Hirving Lozano, Hector Herrera, and Guillermo Ochoa, among others, were included in the 29-man list.

The match between Mexico and the United States will be the first qualifier at the Estadio Azteca that will be open to the public this year.

Mexico had played its last two home qualifiers with only 2,000 in attendance as part of a punishment over the usage of an anti-gay chant by fans. The FMF have yet to announce the capacity that will be allowed at the Estadio Azteca for next week's game, which will utilize new fan protocols that were tested in El Tri's previous two home qualifiers.

In the eight-team Octagonal table, Mexico currently sit at third place with 21 points, level with the United States who is at second place in the table thanks to a higher goal differential. A win on the 24th for either side would significantly boost the World Cup hopes for both nations that have yet to secure a place for Qatar 2022.

Ahead of Mexico and the United States in the Octagonal table, Canada lead the group with 25 points in first place. Canada, who remain as the only undefeated side left in the competition, need just one win from their final three qualifiers to secure their first World Cup berth since 1986.

Behind the top three, Panama are in fourth place with 17 points. Costa Rica are in fifth with 16 points, while El Salvador sit in sixth with nine points. Bottom sides Jamaica (seven points) and Honduras (three points) have already been eliminated.

The top three in the Octagonal will earn direct spots to this year's World Cup. Fourth place will advance to a playoff in June against the Oceania champion. On Apr. 1, a draw will then be held for the 32 participants in the 2022 World Cup.

FULL ROSTER:

Goalkeepers: Guillermo Ochoa (Club America), Rodolfo Cota (Leon), Alfredo Talavera (Pumas), Jonathan Orozco (Club Tijuana)

Defenders: Julian Araujo (LA Galaxy), Nestor Araujo (Celta Vigo), Gerardo Arteaga (Genk), Jesus Gallardo (Monterrey), Cesar Montes (Monterrey), Hector Moreno (Monterrey), Jorge Sanchez (Club America), Johan Vasquez (Genoa), Jesus Alberto Angulo (Tigres), Israel Reyes (Puebla)

Midfielders: Edson Alvarez (Ajax), Erick Gutierrez (PSV), Hector Herrera (Atletico Madrid), Carlos Rodriguez (Cruz Azul), Luis Romo (Monterrey), Erick Aguirre (Monterrey)

Forwards: Diego Lainez (Real Betis), Uriel Antuna (Cruz Azul), Jesus Corona (Sevilla), Santiago Gimenez (Cruz Azul), Raul Jimenez (Wolverhampton), Hirving Lozano (Napoli), Henry Martin (Club America), Alexis Vega (Chivas), Rodolfo Pizarro (Monterrey)