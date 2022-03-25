Mexico manager Gerardo "Tata" Martino will miss his side's World Cup qualifying match on Sunday at Honduras as he recovers from a retinal detachment procedure on his right eye.

The Mexican Football Federation made the announced on Friday, saying that assistant Jorge Theiler will coach El Tri for the match in San Pedro Sula.

Martino is expected back on the bench for Mexico's qualifying match against El Salvador on March 30 at the Estadio Azteca.

Martino had a procedure on the same eye last September, which caused him to miss two qualifying matches against Panama and Costa Rica. Theiler coached those games as well.

The FMF said in its Friday announcement that Martino had a follow-up procedure on Feb. 11. Due to the medical recommedation to not travel by flight for at least six weeks, Martino will remain in Mexico City.

The 59-year-old Martino was asked about whether he would go to Honduras after Thursday's scoreless draw with the United States, but did not initally confirm his absence.