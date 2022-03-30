Mexico manager Gerardo "Tata" Martino avoided a potential battle of words with former El Tri boss Miguel "Piojo" Herrera, brushing aside Herrera's comments over Martino's health.

After Herrera said on Monday that if Martino "doesn't have the health, he should step aside" from his role with Mexico, Martino was blunt when asked if he had a response.

"No, none," said Martino at a news conference ahead of Wednesday's match against El Salvador.

Martino did not travel to Mexico's World Cup qualifier on Sunday, a narrow 1-0 win at Honduras, as he continues to recover from a retinal detachment procedure on his right eye. Ahead of that game, the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) announced that medical recommendation advised him to not travel by flight for at least six weeks.

"I'm not allowed to go on a plane because of an issue with the pressure. Because of that, I coached against the United States [at home], I couldn't go to Honduras [away] and tomorrow, I'm back in front of the team," Martino said.

Despite the fact that Mexico need just a draw in their last CONCACAF Octagonal match to book a spot for the World Cup, Martino has faced a very different kind of pressure from fans and media.

Criticism began to pile up after a failure to win a Gold Cup and Nations League title last year. Coupled with a noteworthy lack of goalscoring in World Cup qualifying and a reliance on veterans, as well as an absence of wins over the United States and Canada during qualifying, serious doubts have been put above the head of the Argentine.

Speaking on ESPN's Ahora o Nunca, Herrera said he'd be open to returning as Mexico's manager but remains focused on his current job with Liga MX side Tigres UANL.