Mexico's soccer federation has fired general sporting director Gerardo Torrado, women's senior national team coach Monica Vergara, and men's Under-20 team coach Luis Perez, sources tell ESPN Mexico.

- Futbol Americas on ESPN+: MLS, Liga MX, USMNT, El Tri (U.S.)

- Euro 2022: Watch every match LIVE on ESPN (U.S.)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

The dismissals are expected to be officially announced on Wednesday at a news conference by Yon de Luisa, president of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF), and follow a recent string of disappointments for El Tri women's and its men's youth sides.

Vergara's squad failed to qualify for the 2023 Women's World Cup after three losses as hosts at the CONCACAF W Championship left them without a single goal or point in the group stage. It will be the second straight World Cup tournament that El Tri Femenil will miss, as the team was expected to contend for one of the four World Cup qualifying spots.

It also leaves them without a chance to qualify for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Following Monday's 1-0 defeat to the United States at Estadio Universitario, Vergara said: "I'm not a person that gives up on things. Evidently, I'm going to be evaluated ... If the cycle finishes here, it's been a spectacular ride."

Torrado, who represented the men's senior side as a player at three World Cups and has 146 appearances, has been the FMF sporting director since 2017.

As for the men's U-20 side, Perez and his squad stumbled out in the quarterfinal stage of the qualifying tournament in June, leaving them without a place in the 2023 U-20 World Cup and Paris 2024.

Earlier this year, Mexico senior men's side booked its spot for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where Gerardo "Tata" Martino's squad will face Argentina, Poland, and Saudi Arabia in group stage action.