Mexico men's national team manager Gerardo "Tata" Martino has called up 31 players for two U.S-based friendlies against Colombia and Peru ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.

The squad includes Mexico's European-based mainstays such as Raul Jimenez (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Edson Alvarez (Ajax Amsterdam), Diego Lainez (Braga) and Hirving "Chucky" Lozano (Napoli). Also included is Santiago Gimenez, who already has four goals in five games for Dutch side Feyenoord after joining from Cruz Azul this summer.

Sevilla's Jesus "Tecatito" Corona is set to miss the World Cup after suffering a fractured fibula in August, with Liga MX-based players such Chivas' Alexis Vega and Cruz Azul's Uriel Antuna aiming to solidify their own spots.

There is no room for LA Galaxy star Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez on Martino's side. Hernandez, Mexico's leading scorer with 52 career goals, has not been called up since 2019. Houston Dynamo FC midfielder Hector Herrera is the lone MLS representative on the list.

Our California #Qatar2022 send-off roster is here, Incondicionales!!! 📋👤🇲🇽



Buckle up as we're facing 🇵🇪 & 🇨🇴 on September 24th and 27th. 🔜⚽✨#MEXTOUR | #SomosLocales

Mexico will play Peru at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Sept. 24 followed by the game against Colombia at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara on Sept. 27.

Mexico will then play two friendlies in the Spanish city of Girona, facing Iraq on Nov. 9 and then Sweden on Nov. 16, before flying out to Qatar.

At the World Cup, Mexico face Poland, Argentina and Saudi Arabia in group stage action.

Goalkeepers: Guillermo Ochoa (América), Alfredo Talavera (Juárez), Rodolfo Cota (León)

Defenders: Jorge Sánchez (Ajax), Edson Álvarez (Ajax), Néstor Araujo (América), Gerardo Arteaga (Genk), Kevin Álvarez (Pachuca), Jesús Gallardo (Monterrey), César Montes (Monterrey), Héctor Moreno (Monterrey), Jesús Angulo (Tigres UANL), Johan Vázquez (Cremonese)

Midfielders: Orbelín Pineda (AEK Athens), Carlos Rodríguez (Cruz Azul), Uriel Antuna (Cruz Azul), Alexis Vega (Guadalajara), Roberto Alvarado (Guadalajara), Fernando Beltrán (Guadalajara), Héctor Herrera (Houston Dynamo), Erick Gutiérrez (PSV Eindhoven), Luis Chávez (Pachuca), Erick Sánchez (Pachuca), Luis Romo (Monterrey), Andrés Guardado (Real Betis), Diego Lainez (Braga)

Forwards: Henry Martín (América), Santiago Giménez (Feyenoord), Hirving Lozano (Napoli), Rogelio Funes Mori (Monterrey), Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers)