LAFC winger Carlos Vela urged Mexico fans on Thursday to support the team at the World Cup and forget about whether or not he or Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez would be a part of the team that goes to Qatar.

Vela, who is readying for his team's MLS Cup final against the Philadelphia Union on Saturday, also denied there was a late approach from the Mexican Federation offering him a spot in the national team squad for the World Cup.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.)

- World Cup stock watch: How is Mexico looking ahead of Qatar?

"We already know the people who are going to Qatar and we have to support them," Vela said. "Vela? 'Chicharito'? We're not there, case closed."

Earlier this week, reports emerged that Mexican Football Federation (FMF) directors spoke with Vela about his interest in playing with Mexico in Qatar, which he reportedly turned down.

When asked about the approach on ESPN's Ahora o Nunca on Thursday, Vela said those reports were news to him.

"I don't know who it was with," Vela said. "I don't know why people keep wanting to look for something that isn't there."

Vela wished Mexico well in Qatar, where the World Cup begins on Nov. 20, and said he respected Mexico manager Gerardo "Tata" Martino and those in charge of the FMF. However, he reiterated that neither he nor Mexico's all-time leading scorer Hernandez from the LA Galaxy are currently in the picture.

On Saturday, Vela and his LAFC teammates can secure a double in the MLS Cup final with a win over the Union after already lifting the Supporters' Shield at the end of the regular season. The championship game will be hosted at LAFC's home ground at the Banc of California Stadium.

When asked on Thursday how the Union will approach trying to slow down Vela and the high-powered LAFC attack, coach Jim Curtin said they couldn't.

"You don't, he's not stoppable," Curtin said. "What you can do with a player that is that talented is you can try to control where he touches the ball in the field.

"Can you make him play square and backwards? Because when Carlos faces you up and plays forward and gets on that left foot, the party's over."

Both LAFC and the Philadelphia Union are looking to win first-ever MLS Cups for their organizations.