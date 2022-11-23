DOHA, Qatar -- FIFA opened an investigation on Wednesday into potentially discriminatory chants heard from Mexico supporters during their World Cup-opening 0-0 draw against Poland.

"The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has opened proceedings against the Mexican Football Association due to chants by Mexican supporters during the Mexico v. Poland FIFA World Cup match played on 22 November. The proceedings were opened on the basis of article 13 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code," read a statement from the governing body on Wednesday.

The Mexican Football Federation (FMF) has previously been sanctioned by FIFA due to a recurring anti-gay goalkeeper chant that has been heard at El Tri matches, which have occasionally been paused due to a three-step procedure put in place to halt the offensive shouts.

Last year, FIFA reduced a Mexico punishment for discriminatory fan chants from two World Cup qualifying matches to one after the FMF promised to execute an educational and enforcement campaign for matches at home and in the US, and said five-year bans from stadiums would be given to fans found doing the chant.

It is unclear from the statement whether the latest FIFA current proceeding is due to the anti-gay chant or other behavior from Mexico supporters.

On Tuesday, FIFA announced that the Ecuadorian Football Association was also under investigation for "chants by Ecuadorian supporters during the Qatar v. Ecuador FIFA World Cup match played on 20 November." The opening match of the World Cup saw Ecuador beat hosts Qatar 2-0.

FIFA gave no timetable for dealing with the cases against the Mexican and Ecuadorian federations, who are responsible for fan behavior at games, and had not said what the possible punishments could be.