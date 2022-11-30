Gab Marcotti examines the impact Argentina's win over Mexico will have on Lionel Messi and his teammates. (1:43)

Are Argentina finally becoming less reliant on Lionel Messi? (1:43)

Mexican boxer Saul "Canelo" Alvarez has apologised to Lionel Messi after Alvarez called out the Argentina captain for nudging away a Mexico shirt on the dressing room floor following Argentina's 2-0 World Cup win over their CONCACAF rivals on Saturday.

"In these last few days I got carried away by the passion and love I have for my country and I made some comments that were out of order," Alvarez posted on Twitter on Wednesday.

"I want to apologise to Messi and to all the people of Argentina. Every day we learn something new and this time, it was my turn."

Alvarez, who has won world championships in four weight classes throughout his career, felt Messi's actions were intentional and tweeted to his 2.2 million followers:

"Did you see Messi cleaning the floor with our jersey and flag????

"He better pray to God that I don't find him!! Just like I respect Argentina, he has to respect Mexico! "I'm not talking about the country as a whole, just about the bulls--- that Messi did."

Many fans from around the world were quick to point out that Messi was only taking his boots off when he accidentally touched the Mexico jersey.

Mexico midfielder Andres Guardado, who is playing in his fifth World Cup, had earlier come to Messi's defence. "It's an agreement with the props: when you leave everything sweaty on the floor it's all to wash," Guardado told reporters.

"I've had the fortune and the privilege of facing Messi for many years in Spain ... I know the person he is. Unfortunately, maybe Canelo doesn't understand what it's like in a dressing room."

Canelo, however, defended his claim and added:

"From the moment the Mexico jersey is on the floor it's already an insult."

To which former Argentina striker Sergio Aguero responded:

"Mr. Canelo, don't look for excuses or problems, surely you don't know about soccer and what happens in a locker room," Aguero said on Twitter.

"The jerseys are always on the floor after games due to sweat and then if you see well, he makes the movement to remove the boot and accidentally hits it."

Mexico were playing a must-win match in their final Group C game against Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.