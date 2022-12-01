Mexico fans cheer in the stands during Wednesday's Group C World Cup match against Saudi Arabia. no_source

DOHA, Qatar -- FIFA opened a second investigation on Thursday into potentially anti-gay chants heard from Mexico supporters during their 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia in their group stage closer.

"The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has opened proceedings against the Mexican Football Federation due to chants by Mexican supporters during the Saudi Arabia v. Mexico FIFA World Cup match played on 30 November. The proceedings were opened on the basis of article 13 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code," read a statement from the organising committee.

The news follows a similar proceeding by FIFA against the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) earlier in the tournament. Following a 0-0 draw with Poland in El Tri's group stage opener, FIFA announced that they had started an investigation on chants from Mexico's supporters.

FIFA gave no timetable for dealing with the cases against Mexico and have yet to announce a resolution for the first investigation.

The FMF has previously been sanctioned by FIFA due to the recurring anti-gay goalkeeper chant that has been heard at El Tri matches. The chanting has occasionally been paused due to a three-step procedure put in place to halt the offensive shouts.

Last year, FIFA reduced a ban on fans in stadiums from two World Cup qualifying matches to one after the FMF promised to execute an educational and enforcement campaign for matches at home and in the US. The FMF also promised to enforce a five-year ban from stadiums for fans found chanting.

Empty stadiums cost the FMF millions of dollars in lost revenue.

El Tri exited the group stage of the World Cup on Wednesday night after finishing third in Group C. Following the match, manager Gerardo "Tata" Martino announced that he would leave the team, noting that "my contract ended as soon as the referee blew the final whistle" in the recent result against Saudi Arabia.

Mexico's group stage exit marks the first time they've done so in a World Cup since 1978.

In the previous seven tournaments, the CONCACAF side qualified for -- and subsequently were eliminated in -- the round of 16.