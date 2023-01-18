Herculez Gomez and Sebastian Salazar debate whether Marcelo Bielsa would be a good candidate to manage either Mexico or the USMNT. (1:56)

Chivas forward and Mexico international Alexis Vega will be out for 6-8 weeks after undergoing surgery on his right knee, his club announced Wednesday.

The 25-year-old underwent a meniscectomy procedure after suffering an injury during Chivas' 0-0 draw at Atletico San Luis on Friday.

While running with the ball in the 49th minute of the Liga MX Week 2 match, Vega suddenly fell to the ground in pain, later needing to be taken off the field in a cart.

Vega's injury will leave a significant void in Chivas' starting XI through at least the midpoint of the 2023 Clausura regular season.

Since joining the club in 2019, the well-rounded Vega has established himself as arguably the most important attacking player for Los Rojiblancos. Still in the early days of the current Clausura tournament, Vega has scored Chivas' lone goal of the season so far during a 1-0 Week 1 victory over Monterrey.

The injury for the forward also puts him as a possible doubt for Mexico's upcoming CONCACAF Nations League matches against Suriname on March 23 and Jamaica on March 26.

Vega was a key figure for Mexico in the 2022 World Cup and started all three games in El Tri's group-stage exit.

Following the tournament, the former Toluca player was rumored to be looking for a move abroad to Europe, but after a reported lack of offers, Vega returned to Chivas for the Clausura.