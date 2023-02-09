Diego Cocca leaves Tigres less than three months after joining the club as Miguel Herrera's successor. Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images

Tigres have terminated the contract of head coach Diego Cocca and confirmed his imminent appointment as the next manager of Mexico's men's national team in a statement released Thursday.

"We have decided to terminate the working relationship with Diego Cocca as Technical Director of Club Tigres after knowing his decision to accept the coach position of the Mexican National Team," read a statement from Tigres.

ESPN MX's David Faitelson reported on Wednesday that the 50-year-old Argentine had been selected as the next Mexico boss, narrowly earning the job over Pachuca's Guillermo Almada.

An announcement from the Mexican Football Federation (FMF).regarding Cocca's new position is expected soon.

Cocca will replace countryman Gerardo "Tata" Martino, who left El Tri after his contract expired at the end of Mexico's underwhelming exit in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup.

In his place at Tigres, assistant coach Marco Antonio "Chima" Ruiz has been appointed as the interim manager. Marcos Ayala, Hugo Ayala, and Anselmo "Juninho" Vendrechovsky will act as his supporting staff.