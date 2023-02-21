Dual-national and recent United States men's national team call-up Alejandro Zendejas has been in contact with Mexico's staff and is set to make a decision about his international future next month, sources have told ESPN Mexico.

With Diego Cocca announced as new Mexico manager earlier this month, the former Tigres coach and his staff have reached out and expressed their interest in the 25-year-old Club America winger.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Sources told ESPN MX that Zendejas will make a decision in March, ahead of what will be the final group stage games in the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League for Mexico (vs Suriname on Mar. 23, vs Jamaica on Mar. 26) and the United States (vs Grenada on Mar. 24, vs El Salvador on Mar. 27).

Despite earning his senior USMNT debut in a 2-1 friendly loss to Serbia on Jan. 25, the FC Dallas academy product left the door open for either Mexico or the United States.

Alejandro Zendejas was called up for the USMNT for the first time last month by interim coach Anthony Hudson. Rich Gordon/ISI Photos/Getty Images

"I'll probably focus on the future once we get to that standpoint," Zendejas said about committing to the U.S. during a news conference ahead of his debut. "I'm enjoying the moment, I'm enjoying the present. I'd rather live day-by-day. Once the moment comes to choose, or the future, I'll decide on that later."

At the press conference, a representative from U.S. Soccer confirmed that the dual-national remained eligible to file a one-time switch to Mexico, who previously ran into trouble with FIFA for fielding the player for two El Tri friendlies in 2021 and 2022 without filing the official paperwork.

Although Zendejas represented both nations at the youth level, his participation in the 2015 U17 World Cup with the United States meant that the player and Mexican Football Federation (FMF) needed to file a one-time switch before his involvement in the two Mexico friendlies.

Following an investigation by FIFA into the matter, the FMF was fined 10,000 Swiss francs ($10,900) and forced to retroactively forfeit the two games that involved Zendejas.

The FC Dallas academy graduate is currently recovering from a muscle injury in his right leg that was suffered during Club America's 2-2 draw with Santos Laguna on Feb. 4. He is expected to be back to full fitness by March.