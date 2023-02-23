Mexican Football Federation president Yon de Luisa won't seek re-election for his position, the FMF announced on Wednesday.

De Luisa, who was hired in 2018, will serve out his term through May at which point Liga MX club owners will meet to elect a new president.

"Today, the president of the Mexican Football Federation, Yon de Luisa, informed all members of the Owners' Assembly of his decision to not run for re-election as president of the FMF for the four-year period of 2023-2026, so that whoever takes this position adjusts to the new vision and objectives of the FMF," read a statement from the Mexican federation.

Until a new president is elected, De Luisa will continue in the role for the next few months and will work with the FMF as a member of councils within CONCACAF and FIFA, including his position as president of the organizing committee for the 2026 World Cup.

Shortly before the announcement was made on Wednesday, ESPN MX reported that De Luisa was bothered after being left out of decisions regarding the restructuring within Mexican soccer, such as the hiring of Rodrigo Ares de Parga as executive director of national teams.

Mexican soccer has recently gone through a rocky period of late, beginning with the senior men's national team losing the Gold Cup final and the inaugural CONCACAF Nations League final in 2021, both to the United States.

After a failure to qualify for the 2023 Women's World Cup, the 2023 U20 men's World Cup, and the 2024 Olympics for both the men's and women's teams, the FMF decided to fire general sporting director Gerardo Torrado, sporting director of national teams Ignacio Hierro, women's national team manager Monica Vergara and men's U20 coach Luis Perez.

In their places, the FMF appointed Andrea Rodebaugh as the new sporting director for women's national teams, Pedro Lopez as the women's national team coach, and Jaime Ordiales as the sporting director for men's national teams.

After Mexico's senior men's team exited out of the group stage of the 2022 World Cup, manager Gerardo Martino immediately left his role after the final match in the tournament. By January of 2023, the FMF hired De Parga as executive director of national teams.

De Luisa, a former Televisa executive that worked with Liga MX's Club America, helped spearhead the joint bid between Mexico, Canada and the United States for the upcoming World Cup. One month after the bid was selected in June of 2018 to host the 2026 edition of the tournament, De Luisa was announced as the new FMF president, replacing Decio de Maria.

Despite being in charge during Mexico's run to a 2019 Gold Cup championship and a bronze medal finish in the 2020 Olympics, De Luisa and others were at the heart of criticism for the underwhelming performances from the entire national team structure over the last two years.

De Luisa previously held a number of different roles in Mexican soccer before his time with the FMF and Televisa, including that of the president of the organizing committee for the 2011 U17 World Cup in Mexico.