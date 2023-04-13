Herc Gomez and Sebastian Salazar discuss the pressures facing both Mexico and USMNT ahead of their clash in April. (1:03)

Mexico announced the 23-man roster that will take part in the April 19 friendly against the United States at Glendale, Arizona's State Farm Stadium.

The roster named by Mexico coach Diego Cocca is headlined by Barcelona right-back Julian Araujo and the return of Chivas forward Alexis Vega.

The squad features 22 domestic Liga MX players. Araujo, a former LA Galaxy player, is the lone name from abroad due to the friendly landing in a non-FIFA window.

From Mexico's 2022 World Cup roster, a total of nine players -- Nestor Araujo, Jesus Gallardo, Kevin Alvarez, Carlos Rodriguez, Luis Chavez, Henry Martin, Uriel Antuna, Roberto Alvarado and Vega -- were included for next week's friendly.

The most noteworthy omission is Galaxy forward Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez, who is still working his way up to full match fitness after recovering from a recent hamstring injury.

Mexico's all-time leading goalscorer stated in March that he "received a call" from Cocca about a possible return to the national team, but has also only played 35 minutes this year after making his 2023 MLS season debut last Saturday. Hernandez has yet to play for Mexico since 2019.

In Cocca's roster, seven players could possibly make their senior national team: Roberto de la Rosa, Jose Antonio "Tono" Rodriguez, Ozziel Herrera, Aldo Rocha, Victor Guzman, Omar Campos and Angel Malagon.

Cocca, hired in February as a replacement for former coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino, currently has a 1W-1D-0L record after defeating Suriname 2-0 and earning a 2-2 draw with Jamaica in the CONCACAF Nations League in March.

The April friendly will be the first of two matches between Mexico and the United States over the next few months. Following the exhibition at State Farm Stadium, both rivals will then face off in the semifinal round of the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League on June 15. The two CONCACAF giants could also meet once again in the 2023 Gold Cup that kicks off with a preliminary round on June 16.

The United States, undefeated in their last four meetings with Mexico, are the current title-holders of the CONCACAF Nations League and the Gold Cup.

MEXICO ROSTER BY POSITION

Goalkeepers: Carlos Acevedo (Santos Laguna), Angel Malagon (Club America), Jose Antonio "Tono" Rodriguez (Club Tijuana)

Defenders: Nestor Araujo (Club America), Kevin Alvarez (Pachuca), Julian Araujo (Barcelona), Jesus Gallardo (Monterrey), Victor Guzman (Monterrey), Israel Reyes (Club America), Gilberto Sepulveda (Chivas), Omar Campos (Santos Laguna)

Midfielders: Roberto Alvarado (Chivas), Fernando Beltran (Chivas), Alan Cervantes (Santos Laguna), Luis Chavez (Pachuca), Aldo Rocha (Atlas), Carlos Rodriguez (Cruz Azul), Erick Sanchez (Pachuca)

Forwards: Uriel Antuna (Cruz Azul), Ozziel Herrera (Atlas), Alexis Vega (Chivas), Roberto de la Rosa (Pachuca), Henry Martin (Club America)