Herculez Gomez thinks too much is expected from Diego Cocca's tenure with Mexico. (2:10)

Mexico has scheduled a friendly against Cameroon on June 10 at San Diego's SnapDragon Stadium -- El Tri's first match in the venue that opened in August of 2022.

Ahead of a busy summer that includes the CONCACAF Nations League finals and the 2023 Gold Cup, the friendly vs. Cameroon will serve as a final preparation for Mexico and new manager Diego Cocca.

After the friendly in San Diego, Mexico will then travel to Las Vegas to take on the United States in a CONCACAF Nations League semifinal at Allegiant Stadium on June 15.

Pending the result against the U.S., Mexico will then play for the Nations League championship or third-place match on June 18, Mexico will then begin the Gold Cup group stage against Honduras on June 25 at Houston's NRG Stadium.

In the remaining group stage fixtures, El Tri will also play Haiti on June 29 at Glendale, Arizona's State Farm Stadium and Qatar on July 2 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Cocca, hired in February, currently has won once and drawn twice to start his tenure with Mexico. Last month in a friendly during a non-FIFA window, his side settled for a 1-1 draw with the USMNT, the current title-holders of the CONCACAF Nations League and Gold Cup.

Diego Cocca has has a win and two draws since being appointed Mexico coach in February. Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Heading into a new World Cup cycle, the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) is looking to bounce back after a disappointing group stage exit in Qatar 2022. Following the tournament and a contract expiration for former coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino, changes in leadership have emerged.

In January, Rodrigo Ares de Parga was hired as executive director of national teams. Cocca was then brought in as manager in February, and earlier this week, Jamie Ordiales left his post as sporting director for the Mexico men's national teams.

Ordiales' replacement, as well as the position of FMF president after the upcoming end of Yon de Luisa's term, are expected to be announced during a May 22 meeting between Mexican club owners.

Mexico's match at SnapDragon Stadium will bring additional attention to the venue that could soon house an MLS franchise. Late last month, ESPN reported that an investment team led by the Mansour Group and the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation have helped San Diego lead the race to potentially become the league's 30th team.

San Diego State football, the NWSL's San Diego Wave and Major League Rugby's San Diego Legion are the current tenants at SnapDragon Stadium.