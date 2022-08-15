Mexico women's manager Monica Vergara was fired by the country's federation on Monday. Alfredo Lopez/Jam Media

Mexico women's team manager Monica Vergara has been fired, the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) announced on Monday, adding that U15 women's coach Karla Maya had also been relieved of her duties.

"As part of the restructuring that the FMF shared in recent days, Monica Vergara and Karla Maya will leave the technical direction of the senior women's national team and U15 team, respectively," the FMF said in a statement.

Miguel Angel Gamero and Cristian Flores will step in as interim coaches for the senior women's team.

Under the leadership of Vergara, Mexico failed to qualify for the 2023 Women's World Cup and 2024 Olympics after finishing without a win in last month's CONCACAF W Championship.

Coupled with the men's U20 squad failing to qualify for the 2023 U20 World Cup and Paris 2024, the FMF made a decision in mid-July to fire general sporting director Gerardo Torrado, sporting director of national teams Ignacio Hierro, and U20 coach Luis Perez.

Vergara's future was left up in the air until Monday.

Earlier this month, Maya and Mexico's U15 squad finished third in the CONCACAF Girls U15 Championship after losing to Canada in the semifinals.

In late July, the FMF announced that Jaime Ordiales was stepping in as the new sporting director for the men's national teams. A sporting director for the women's national teams has yet to be hired.