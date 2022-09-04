Mexico has selected Andrea Rodebaugh to take on the role of sporting director for its national teams. Getty Images

The Mexican Football Federation (FMF) has hired Andrea Rodebaugh as the new sporting director for its women's national teams, president Yon de Luisa announced on Sunday at a press conference in Los Angeles.

The former El Tri Femenil midfielder joins the FMF after previously coaching Club Tijuana in Liga MX Femenil and Mexico's U20 women's national team. Most recently, Rodebaugh has also done work with FIFA as a women's football consultant.

"Andrea arrives to add and strengthen the women's teams," De Luisa said. "With her professionalism and dedication, Andrea has come to achieve the goal that we've all set for ourselves, which is to be in the top eight in the world. Andrea's leadership will be essential."

Rodebaugh will be tasked with reviving a women's national team project that has gone through a turbulent 2022.

Despite a growth in domestic talent and the rise of the Liga MX Femenil (Mexico's top flight for women's soccer), the women's national team failed to qualify for the 2023 World Cup and 2024 Olympics in Paris after finishing without a win in July's CONCACAF W Championship -- ultimately leading to the firing of manager Monica Vergara in August.

Coupled with the men's U20 squad failing to qualify for the 2023 U20 World Cup and Paris 2024, the FMF made a decision in mid-July to dismiss general sporting director Gerardo Torrado, sporting director of national teams Ignacio Hierro, and U20 coach Luis Perez. Later that month, multiple coaches from the women's U20 squad were also fired after an internal investigation "found of a lack of leadership and inappropriate behaviors."

Through a restructuring of the FMF, Jaime Ordiales has since stepped in as a sporting director for only the men's national teams, and on the women's side, Rodebaugh will now be leading the efforts.

"It is an honor to contribute to the national teams, it's a huge challenge and I'm aware that it requires commitment and plenty of discipline," Rodebaugh said in her introductory press conference.

"We have a generation of very talented players, willing to give their best on the field. I will focus all my energy and concentration to improve their performances so they can reach their highest level."

Later, De Luisa revealed that coach Pablo Lopez, who recently won the U20 Women's World Cup with Spain, is in "very advanced" talks with the FMF to become the next manager of Mexico's senior women's team.

Currently in the middle of a trip to southern California, the Mexico women lost 1-0 to New Zealand during a friendly on Friday at Carson's Dignity Health Sports Park. On Monday, they'll then face the NWSL's Angel City FC in a country vs. club friendly at Los Angeles' Banc of California Stadium.

Miguel Angel Gamero and Cristian Flores are the current interim coaches for the senior women's team.