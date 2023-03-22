Scarlett Camberos will join Angel City FC. no_source

Liga MX Club America has confirmed that Mexico forward and former UC Irvine standout Scarlett Camberos was a victim of online harassment in February and will transfer to NWSL club Angel City FC because her safety in Mexico cannot be guaranteed.

"In support of the request from our player Scarlett Camberos and in seeking to contribute to her psychological and emotional recovery, the clubs of America and Angel City FC are in the process of reaching a deal for her transfer," Club America said in a news release on Tuesday night.

Club America said that an individual, only identified as Jose Andres N, threatened and harassed Camberos, and also hacked into her social media accounts.

The club said that despite taking "all the legal action within its reach," Jose Andres N was sentenced only to 36 hours of house arrest.

The club called on Mexican authorities to enact more stringent laws to protect women from sexual violence and harassment as well as legislation to protect them against online harassment.

The club said that Camberos, 22, a dual national, sought refuge with her family in the United States and acknowledged that there was little they could do to protect her should she return to Mexico.

"The response from [Mexican] authorities does not give the player and her family sufficient guarantees for her emotional stability, development as a person and or for a life free of violence," the club said.

"It is unacceptable that after months of proven harassment, the aggressions continue unpunished."

Former America players Jana Gutierrez and Selene Valera have previously filed complaints about abuse and lack of safety for players in the league.

Camberos signed with America upon graduation from UC Irvine in 2021, where she was Big West Offensive Player of the Year, following former UC Irvine players Janelly Farías and Kiana Palacios to the Liga Mx powerhouse.

In six matches played for America, Camberos scored three goals.