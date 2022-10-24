Michael Carrick has been named the new Middlesbrough manager. Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images

Manchester United legend Michael Carrick has been appointed the new manager of Middlesbrough, the English Championship club announced.

It is the first permanent job in Carrick's managerial career after working as a coach at Old Trafford under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Jose Mourinho after ending his playing career in 2018.

The 41-year-old will replace former Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder, who was sacked by Middlesbrough earlier this month.

"I'm really excited to be here and to be part of a club with such a deep history and tradition," Carrick said.

"Middlesbrough was the first professional club I played for as a nine-year old boy, so it's a very special feeling to be back here as a head coach.

"Growing up in the north-east myself I'm fully aware of what football means to people. It's a real privilege for me to be in this position and to feel all the passion and enthusiasm you've got for the game and for Boro.

"I'll give everything to help develop the team and keep moving the club forward and make you the supporters proud."

Carrick was United's interim manager last season after the club sacked Solskjaer in November and remained unbeaten in his three matches in charge. The former England international led United to an away Champions League win at Villarreal before they drew at Chelsea and beat Arsenal in his final game at Old Trafford.

During his playing career at United, Carrick won five Premier League titles, the Champions League, the Europa League, two League Cups and an FA Cup.