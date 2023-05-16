Emanuel Reynoso has been a key player for Minnesota since joining the club from Boca Juniors in 2020. Jeremy Olson/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Minnesota United FC star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso has been cleared to return to action by Major League Soccer, the club announced Tuesday.

Reynoso has missed Minnesota's first 11 games of the 2023 season after being suspended without pay by the league in February following his failure to report to preseason training camp.

A two-time MLS All-Star, Reynoso is not expected to play in Minnesota United's match against the visiting Houston Dynamo on Wednesday or their road contest versus the Portland Timbers on Saturday.

Reynoso had remained in his native Argentina since the Loons opened their preseason camp in January before the club announced he had returned to Minnesota last week.

Coach Adrian Heath said during preseason that Reynoso had been dealing with personal matters.

Reynoso, 27, led the Loons in goals (10) and assists (11) in 29 matches (all starts) last season.

He has 16 goals and 28 assists in 71 matches (66 starts) over the past three seasons.

Last September, he signed a three-year designated player contract extension with a club option for 2026.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.