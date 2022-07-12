Herculez Gomez and Sebastian Salazar debate which club would suit Luis Suarez if he moves to MLS. (1:27)

U.S. men's national team hopefuls DeAndre Yedlin, Jesus Ferreira, Walker Zimmerman, Jordan Morris, Paul Arriola, Aaron Long and Sean Johnson, along with reigning MLS award winners Valentin Castellanos and Carles Gil, are among 26 players named on Tuesday for the 2022 MLS All-Star Game.

For the second year in a row, the MLS All-Star Game will feature a battle against Mexican topflight Liga MX, this time at Minnesota United FC's Allianz Field on Aug. 10.

USMNT and Inter Miami CF defender Yedlin will be playing in his third All-Star Game, having returned to MLS before this season following a seven-year playing stint across Europe.

Nashville SC and USMNT center-back Zimmerman is also returning to the All-Star Game for the third time. He is the only player in league history to win MLS Defender of the Year honors in straight seasons.

FC Dallas striker Ferreira scored four goals for the USMNT in a 5-0 victory over Grenada last month in the CONCACAF Nations League. At 21, he is the first homegrown designated player in FC Dallas history.

The list also includes Andre Blake (Philadelphia Union), Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United FC), Julian Araujo (LA Galaxy), Alexander Callens (New York City FC), Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati), Sebastian Driussi (Austin FC), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Kamal Miller (CF Montréal), Diego Palacios (LAFC), Kai Wagner (Philadelphia Union), Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC), Darlington Nagbe (Columbus Crew), Emanuel Reynoso (Minnesota United FC), Ilie Sanchez (LAFC), Paul Arriola (FC Dallas), Taxiarchis Fountas (D.C. United), Raul Ruidiaz (Seattle Sounders FC) Carlos Vela (LAFC) Javier Hernandez (LA Galaxy), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC).

The Liga MX All-Stars include Julio Furch (Atlas), Andre-Pierre Gignac (Tigres), Jordan Carrillo (Santos Laguna), Heriberto Jurado (Necaxa), Luis Chavez (Pachuca), Angel Mena (Leon), Julian Quinones (Atlas), Aldo Rocha (Atlas), Kevin Alvarez (Pachuca), Diego Barbosa (Atlas), Hugo Nervo (Atlas), William Tesillo (Leon), Oscar Ustari (Pachuca) and Camilo Vargas (Atlas).

The 19,600-seat stadium was previously revealed as the venue for the interleague exhibition last October, along with the news that Minnesota United's Adrian Heath would be the coach for the MLS All-Star roster.

The 2022 All-Star Game (kickoff scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET) will be broadcast live on ESPN in the United States in English, as well as ESPN throughout Mexico and Latin America in Spanish.

In the first All-Star Game meeting between MLS and Liga MX last August, MLS walked away with a narrow win through penalties at LAFC's Banc of California Stadium.

Following a 1-1 draw in regulation time, MLS claimed a 3-2 shootout victory thanks to a penalty-winning goal from then-FC Dallas and current U.S. men's national team striker Ricardo Pepi.

Since announcing a partnership in 2018, Liga MX and MLS have worked together through not only the All-Star Game but also collaborations like the Campeones Cup and Leagues Cup.