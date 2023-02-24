The Portland Timbers' Major League Soccer season opener against Sporting KC has been postponed because of severe winter weather in the Portland area, the teams announced Thursday.

The teams had been scheduled to play Saturday, but instead will play Monday night.

Portland was largely shut down Thursday after nearly a foot of snow fell, the second snowiest day in the city's history. The weather also knocked out power to almost a million homes and businesses in multiple states, closed schools and grounded or delayed thousands of flights.

MLS kicks off with a full slate of games on Saturday as the league returns to action after its winter off-season.

Portland and Sporting KC split two meetings last season, with the home team winning in a blowout each time -- the host Timbers victorious 7-2 on May 14 while SKC prevailed 4-1 on Aug. 21. Both teams missed out on the playoffs during the 2022 season.