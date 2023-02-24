Who is the most likely candidate for the 2023 MLS MVP? (1:16)

LA Galaxy's Major League Soccer season-opener against crosstown rivals LAFC has been postponed due to a winter storm that has battered the West Coast, the clubs have confirmed.

Initially scheduled for Saturday at Pasadena's Rose Bowl, a new date has yet to be determined for the El Trafico rivalry match.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

"Due to safety considerations resulting from inclement weather and forecasted thunderstorms in the Los Angeles area, Major League Soccer, the LA Galaxy and LAFC today announced that the 2023 MLS Regular Season match scheduled for this Saturday, Feb. 25 between the LA Galaxy and LAFC at the Rose Bowl Stadium will be postponed to a later date," read a a statement from the clubs.

The news follows a previous weather-related MLS opening-weekend postponement of Portland Timbers vs Sporting Kansas City. That match has been rescheduled for Monday.

Despite ongoing protests from Galaxy supporters frustrated with the club's front office, 70,000-plus tickets had already been sold for the match, putting it on course to potentially break MLS' single-game attendance record of 74,479 -- set by Charlotte FC in March of 2022.

Saturday's match at the Rose Bowl -- the Galaxy's first home until the opening of Dignity Sports Health Park in 2003 -- was scheduled to be the first marquee event for MLS in their new 10-year broadcast deal with Apple TV.

However, a rare winter storm has struck Southern California, with the LA area seeing its first blizzard warning since 1989 and heavy rain and lightning strikes also expected over the weekend.