Monterrey forward Rogelio Funes Mori said his family was not physically harmed in the robbery. Getty Images

Monterrey forward Rogelio Funes Mori announced his home was robbed on Sunday night, via a social media post.

The Liga MX star and twin brother to Villarreal defender Ramiro Funes Mori, said neither he nor his family had been physically harmed in the act.

"Thank you to all the fans and to Rayados for your show of support," Funes Mori tweeted on Monday. "It was a very difficult experience and we do not wish it on anyone."

According to police, four men entered the Funes Mori home through both the front and back doors.

The men carried handguns and two of them held the family in their dining room, while the others ransacked the residence's second floor.

The report lists a wristwatch, jewelry and other personal items among those stolen by the men.

At a certain point, the burglars located a safe, which Funes Mori was forced to open.

"[Funes Mori] states that under threats, one of the men took him up to the second floor and forced him to open the safe, taking a number of Rolex and Hublot watches, Cartier jewelry and an assortment of necklaces," the report filed by the Nuevo Leon Attorney General's office read.

The incident occurred one day after Funes Mori scored a brace to lead Monterrey to a 2-1 home victory over Queretaro.

The Argentine-born striker has notched seven goals in the current Guardianes 2021 tournament, and has been touted as a potential option to represent Mexico's national team as a naturalized player.

The 30-year-old has made Monterrey his home since 2015, following stints with River Plate, Benfica and Eskisehirspor in Turkey.

At Rayados, Funes Mori has established himself as one of the team's all-time greats, scoring over 100 goals and raising the Liga MX, Copa MX and CONCACAF Champions League trophies in his time at the club.

"My family and I are okay and we will recover from this," Funes Mori's post continued. "Please take care of yourselves."

As of Monday, authorities in Monterrey stated that the suspects were still at large.