Javier Aguirre broke protocol to attend his son's wedding this week. Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Monterrey coach Javier Aguirre has been fined for breaching COVID-19 protocols after attending his son's wedding in Mexico City this week.

Aguirrre, 62, will also have to sit out several of his team's games as he must now quarantine for 10 days.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

A video where Aguirre is seen dancing alongside many people without wearing a mask during the wedding on Monday went viral.

A statement from Mexico's disciplinary committee read: "In response to the request submitted by the Liga BBVA MX and the statement issued by Club Monterrey, for failure to comply with the Health Protocol by its technical director Javier Aguirre.

"The commission has applied a fine to Javier Aguirre and requested the Club Monterrey manager to isolate as established in the health protocol."

The amount of the fine was not revealed but it could be up to MXN$100,000 ($4,972).

Monterrey CF confirmed that Aguirre had gone into quarantine on Tuesday as a preventive measure.

The former Mexico coach has apologised for his actions and said he will accept the punishment.

"At this difficult time for me, I'm here to show my face," Aguirre said in a video posted by his club. "There was an image that circulated [in the media] of me at a private event, my second son's civil wedding in Mexico City.

"I didn't follow the pertinent protocol; I did not wear a mask for part of the event. I'm vaccinated and so is my wife and two other elderly people that were present. In any case, I didn't do the correct thing and I take responsibility for it. The club knew about this event, but I made a mistake and I will pay the consequences for this."

Aguirre also sent a message urging people to continue to follow the health protocol.

"I invite society to not let its guard down and continue to battle against this pandemic that has hit us and to be responsible," he added.

Aguirre will sit out Thursday's CONCACAF Champions League round-of-16 return leg against Atletico Pantoja.

Monterrey head into the encounter with a 3-0 advantage from the first leg.