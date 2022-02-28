Javier Aguirre is no longer manager of Monterrey. Angel Martinez - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Mexican club Monterrey fired manager Javier Aguirre on Saturday after a run of disappointing results.

The Liga MX side made the move following the 2-0 home loss to fellow strugglers Atletico San Luis. Monterrey have taken five points after five rounds in the domestic competition and are 16th in the standings.

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

Aguirre had been under fire since Los Rayados' 1-0 loss to CAF Champions League winners Al Ahly earlier this month, which prevented them from reaching the Club World Cup semifinals. They eventually finished fifth in the tournament.

Aguirre and his Monterrey side were also the targets of fans' protests at the Club World Cup in the United Arab Emirates. When the squad returned home to Mexico, Rayados fans contronted players and placed protest banners around the practice facility.

Former Monterrey coach Victor Manuel Vucetich is the No. 1 candidate to replace Aguirre. Under Vucetich, Monterrey won league titles in 2009 and 2010. Vucetich, 66, has been out of a job since leaving Chivas in September.

Aguirre took charge of Monterrey in December of 2020 and steered the club to the CONCACAF Champions League crown last year. However, the former Atletico Madrid and Mexico men's national team coach did not have success in the domestic competition with Monterrey finishing fourth in the league last season.

Despite the poor form, Aguirre had remained hopeful better times would come.

"As a coach we know we depend on results but I feel strong, I feel the team is with me," the 63-year-old said after Saturday's game. "I understand the fans are disappointed. I believe I have the strength and the team to overturn this situation."

Monterrey's next game is at Leon on Wednesday.