Napoli have launched a passionate defence on Twitter after their players were pictured receiving cryotherapy during training in garbage bins.

Images of players standing in tall, individual bins were published on social media, and Napoli moved to add context, citing anti-coronavirus measures as the reason for the use of the containers.

"It's embarrassing how some sections of the media have reported the news that Napoli players have been undergoing cryotherapy in garbage bins, without at least verifying the reasons behind this initiative and whether it was [manager Gennaro] Gattuso's idea or a common practice," they wrote.

"We will do the work which hasn't been done, shall we? Question: why are you using bins?

"Because there is much more space and the players are submerged up to their waists. Also, bins are in line with the anti-COVID protocols as each player is submerged alone.

"Question: are the bins clean or dirty? Obviously, not only are they clean, but also new, have never been used and are sanitised three times a day.

"Question: are you the only club to use this method? No, many teams do.

"Question: so it wasn't Gattuso's idea? No."

Last season's Serie A was stopped for three months in March due to the global coronavirus pandemic. Once it restarted, Napoli finished the season in seventh place, but clinched the Coppa Italia with victory over Juventus in the final.

Serie A fixtures for the 2020-21 season will be released on Aug. 2 with the campaign beginning on the weekend on Sept. 19-20.