Napoli will not travel to Turin for their Serie A clash with Juventus on Sunday after two of their players tested positive for COVID-19, sources have told ESPN.

Piotr Zielinski and Eljif Elmas returned positive results following routine coronavirus tests and the entire Napoli squad is in isolation.

The Campania region has seen a recent spike in coronavirus cases and local authorities have not allowed the team to travel, according to ESPN sources.

Sources said the plane was on the runway and ready to take off for Turin, as they awaited a response to their request to travel as there can be exceptions made to the rule.

The game has not been called off by Serie A and Juve are preparing to take to the field despite the absence of their opponents, sources said. This would result in a 3-0 victory for Andrea Pirlo's side.

Sources also said that Napoli hope the league will postpone the match and have it replayed at a later date.

Napoli's previous opponents Genoa had 10 players test positive following their clash on Sunday, which resulted in the postponement of this weekend's clash with Torino.

However, all of Napoli's players tested negative in the immediate aftermath, before Zielinski and later Elmas returned positive results.