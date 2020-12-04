Diego Maradona's former club Napoli beat AS Roma 4-0 at the San Paolo. Watch Serie A on ESPN+. (1:38)

Italian side Napoli's San Paolo stadium has been officially renamed the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium after the late Argentina midfielder who led them to their only two Serie A titles and the UEFA Cup, the city's council said on Friday.

Maradona died last week after suffering a heart attack at his home in the suburbs of Buenos Aires, less than a month after his 60th birthday.

The city council approved the resolution proposed by Naples mayor Luigi de Magistris to change the stadium's name to honour the World Cup-winning great who scored 115 goals in seven years at the club.

"I've been in talks with local authorities for the past 17 years, I've always asked to buy the stadium and rename it 'Diego Armando Maradona'," Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis told Sky in Italy.