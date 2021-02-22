Atalanta and Napoli save their scoring for the second half with the hosts winning 4-2 in Bergamo. (1:38)

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen will remain overnight in the hospital under observation after being knocked unconscious during the final minutes of Sunday's Italian league match at Atalanta.

Osimhen fell awkwardly after a collision with Atalanta defender Cristian Romero and hit his head on the field. The Nigeria international was conscious as he was stretchered off and rushed to the hospital.

Napoli released a brief statement saying that "following his injury and head trauma ... he had undergone tests with negative results.''

Victor Osimhen will remain overnight in the hospital after being knocked unconscious. Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

The southern-based club said Osimhen would remain under observation in Bergamo until Monday. The incident occurred in stoppage time of Atalanta's 4-2 win over Napoli.

Osimhen joined Napoli from Lille at the end of July for a fee of around €80 million. He was injured on international duty in November and then tested positive for coronavirus over the winter break.

The 22-year-old Osimhen only returned to action on Jan. 24 after an absence of more than two months.