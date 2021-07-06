Diego Maradona Junior alongside his father during a charity match in 2016. Massimo Valicchia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Diego Maradona Junior was announced as the manager of Italian fifth-tier side Napoli United on Monday -- 37 years to the day since his legendary father joined Napoli.

Maradona moved from Barcelona to Napoli on July 4, 1984, where he enjoyed arguably the best period of his club career.

"July 4, 1984, Diego Armando Maradona joins Napoli. The dream becomes reality. July 4, 2021 Diego Armando Maradona is named Napoli United manager. The dream continues," a Napoli United post on Twitter read.

Napoli United play at the Alberto Vallefuoco Stadium in Naples and compete in Eccellenza, the fifth tier of Italian football.

💙⚽🌋 4 luglio 1984 Diego Armando Maradona arriva a Napoli. Il sogno diventa realtà...

💚🦁💙 4 luglio 2021 Diego Armando Maradona è l'allenatore del Napoli United. La storia continua...#napoliunited #lastoriacontinua pic.twitter.com/bQDSPUHnPl — NAPOLI UNITED (@afronapoli) July 4, 2021

Maradona Junior, 34, who was born during the Argentina legend's stint in Naples, played for various sides in the Italian lower league, while he was also capped 15 times by Italy's beach soccer team.

His father is an icon in Naples, having helped the Neapolitans win their only two Serie A titles as well as a Coppa Italia and UEFA Cup during his seven seasons at the club.

When Maradona passed away in November 2020, Napoli's stadium was renamed after him.