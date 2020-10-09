Brazilian footballer Bryan Borges was forced to deliver his own baby on the pavement outside his house, with the video captured on security footage which he later posted on his Instagram page.

Bryan, who plays for Brazilian second tier side Nautico is seen entering an elevator with his wife Myllena. Within minutes, their child was born.

- Insider Notebook: Man United transfers special

The 24-year-old posted the footage on Instagram along with the caption: "01/01/2020: the happiest day of my life.

"Sharing with you the birth of my daughter. I just wanted to think God for everything, my wife. Thank you warrior mummy keeping throughout."

Initially, Bryan attempts to carry Myllena up some stairs, but she is soon in full labour and needs to lie on the floor.

The baby is the born on the floor in close proximity to the car which had been due to take them to Esperanca Hospital for the birth.

Two more people then arrived with blankets and Bryan travels by car with his wife and newborn child Cecilia to the hospital.

Cecilia was born weighing 2.9 kg and, speaking afterwards, Bryan said: "This was without a doubt, the happiest day of my life. It was a very special and unique moment."