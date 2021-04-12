World Cup winner Mesut Ozil is part of a group that is eyeing a 50% ownership stake in Liga MX side Necaxa, a source confirmed to ESPN's James Olley.

The source confirmed Ozil's involvement, but declined to elaborate further on the details of the potential deal.

Sportico first reported the potential sale. Among those also cited in the report are investor real estate investor Al Tylis, DC United executive Sam Porter, actress Eva Longoria, model Kate Upton and her husband, Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander.

Necaxa, based in the Mexican city of Aguascalientes, have won three league titles in Mexico's top-flight division.

Ozil plays for Turkish side Fenerbahce after leaving Arsenal in January. He played for the Gunners after joining from Real Madrid in 2013 for a then-club record fee of £42.5 million and went on to win the FA Cup three times. He also helped Germany win their fifth World Cup in 2014 in Brazil.