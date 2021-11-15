Louis van Gaal watches Netherlands training on a golf cart. Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal is temporarily in a wheelchair following an injury to his hip during a bicycle accident which could force him to miss the crucial World Cup qualifier.

Following training on Sunday, van Gaal cycled back to the team hotel with his players and coaching staff but fell when putting away his bike.

"Louis cannot walk and is in a wheelchair," a spokesman told ESPN NL. "He will do all he can to be at tomorrow's match."

The former Manchester United manager was later taken to hospital but was discharged after the injury didn't require surgery.

Van Gaal was driven on a golf cart by assistant coach Henk Fraser on Monday to take training ahead of the Norway clash on Tuesday.

The 70-year-old suffered a similar situation in 2007-08 campaign as AZ Alkmaar manager when he was in the dugout on a wheelchair after breaking his ankle and fibula.

After letting a two-goal lead slip to draw at Montenegro on Saturday, Netherlands can guarantee World Cup qualification with a point against Norway.