Ronald Koeman will return to coach the Netherlands national team. Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Ronald Koeman is to return as Netherlands coach when Louis van Gaal leaves the role after the World Cup in Qatar.

Van Gaal said last week he was receiving treatment for an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

- World Cup finals bracket and fixtures schedule

- ESPN+ viewers' guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more

Koeman had a successful two-and-a-half-year spell as national team coach before leaving to join Barcelona in 2020. Van Gaal gave him his backing.

"They consulted me, I have a say in that," Van Gaal told De Telegraaf. "It's not that difficult. A year ago, I was the only coach available who had experience, that now applies to Koeman. He would be a good successor."

Koeman added in a statement from the KNVB: "I am looking forward to the new collaboration. A little over a year and a half ago I certainly did not leave the Dutch national team out of dissatisfaction.

"My stay felt good, the results were good and the click with the internationals was good. We will soon continue on that path. That is certain for me."

Koeman helped Netherlands reach the Euro 2020 finals after they had missed the previous tournament and the 2018 World Cup, and also to the final of the Nations League, where they lost 1-0 to Portugal.

He left for what he described as his "dream job" at Barcelona in August 2020, having spent a hugely successful six years at the Camp Nou as a player.

He was sacked by Barca in October last year.