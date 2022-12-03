Herc Gomez feels Louis van Gaal tactically outmanaged Gregg Berhalter in USA's exit from the Qatar World Cup at the last 16 stage. (1:46)

AL RAYYAN, Qatar -- Louis van Gaal branded Netherlands' first half performance against the United States as "unacceptable" despite booking their place in the World Cup quarterfinals with a 3-1 win.

Van Gaal's team went in at half-time 2-0 up thanks to goals from Memphis Depay and Daley Blind, but the 71-year-old was not happy with the overall display in the first 45 minutes and warned that if it is repeated against higher quality opposition, they will be knocked out.

"I was very critical at half-time in my analysis despite that we were in the lead 2-0," said Van Gaal.

"I think they were fantastic goals and one of these goals was really a team goal. However, in the first half we suffered so much, we were dispossessed so often and it is not necessary.

"That is not acceptable in a World Cup if you play top countries. In the second half we made a much better job even though we scored fewer goals."

Netherlands' victory -- their first World Cup knockout win since finishing third under Van Gaal in 2014 -- sets up a quarterfinal clash with either Argentina or Australia.

Van Gaal insisted afterward it was a performance that would give his players confidence ahead of the last eight and reiterated his claim that his players are good enough to leave Qatar as world champions.

"We are very, very pleased," he added.

"I don't expect France, Argentina or Spain are going to adapt to the Netherlands but I think we have big chances here.

"I have been talking for a year that we can become world champions, not that we will but we can. I am talking about team building and I derive pleasure from the group of players and performance and results."