Vivianne Miedema ruptured her ACL in December.

Netherlands' record goalscorer Vivianne Miedema has said she has "no hopes" of playing at this year's Women's World Cup due to the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury she sustained in December.

The 26-year-old underwent surgery after rupturing her ACL during Arsenal's 1-0 Champions League group-stage defeat to Lyon.

The World Cup will be held in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to Aug. 20. The Netherlands finished runners-up at the 2019 edition in France.

"No hopes. I'm definitely going to miss the World Cup which is a hard one," Miedema told the BBC on Sunday.

"I'm hoping to be back for the beginning of next season. That's my focus right now -- I need to be realistic. Recovery is going really well. It's slow but little steps."

Miedema, who has scored 95 international goals in 115 appearances, was part of the Dutch side that won the 2017 European Championship on home soil.