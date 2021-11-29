Bruce Arena of the New England Revolution was named the 2021 Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year on Monday.

Arena guided the Revs to their first Supporters' Shield with a MLS record 73 points during the regular season.

It is the fourth time Arena has been honored with the award. He joins Bob Bradley as the second coach to win the award with three different clubs, having previously won with D.C. United in 1997 and with the Los Angeles Galaxy in 2009 and 2011.

He is the second Revolution coach to claim the honor, joining Steve Nicol in 2002.

Arena is three wins away from his sixth MLS Cup championship. Top-seeded New England hosts No. 4 seed New York City FC in the Eastern Conference semifinals on Tuesday night.

Arena, 70, is the third member of the Revs to win a regular-season award in 2021, joining MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Matt Turner and MLS Comeback Player of the Year Carles Gil.

Arena received 58 percent of the votes from MLS technical staff, players and media. Robin Fraser of the Colorado Rapids was the runner-up with 21 percent.