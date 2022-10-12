Defending Major League Soccer champion New York City FC is shifting its postseason opener from one second home to another.

Unable to use its regular home venue of Yankee Stadium because of the Major League Baseball postseason, NYCFC on Wednesday rescheduled its Oct. 17 match against Inter Miami SC to the Mets' Citi Field.

The game originally had been set for Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, home of NYCFC's MLS rival Red Bulls. Citi Field became available when the Mets lost their wild card series to the San Diego Padres last weekend.

NYCFC played 10 of 17 league home matches this season at Yankee Stadium, four at Citi Field and three at Red Bull Arena.

In addition, the defending MLS Cup champions played two U.S. Open Cup home games at Belson Stadium on the campus of St. John's University, one CONCACAF Champions League match at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles and a CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut.

Owned by City Football Group, the parent company of Manchester City, NYCFC has been seeking to build its own stadium since the team was founded in 2013.