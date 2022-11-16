New York City officials have reached an agreement to build the city's first professional soccer stadium in Queens, according to multiple reports on Tuesday.

The 25,000-seat stadium will be home for Major League Soccer's New York City Football Club and is set to be completed in 2027.

NYCFC will pay roughly $780 million to build the privately funded stadium on city land, the New York Times said on Tuesday.

A deal will be announced officially on Wednesday in an event featuring Mayor Eric Adams, according to Reuters.

"Queens, which is the world's borough, now will become the home of soccer, which is the world's sport," Maria Torres-Springer, the deputy mayor for economic and workforce development, said in an interview with the NYT on Tuesday.

The stadium will be located across the street from Citi Field, home of the New York Mets baseball team, and will be part of a broader waterfront project that will include housing and a hotel.

MLS commissioner Don Garber has regularly expressed his desire that teams joining the league build soccer specific stadiums in urban areas and expansion teams like Nashville SC, FC Cincinnati and Austin FC have done that in recent years.

"This is just another step toward this vision that we want our club to be embedded in the community that's accessible to fans," Garber said of the proposed new NYCFC stadium.

Information from Reuters was used in this story.