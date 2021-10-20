Steve Bruce has left Newcastle by mutual consent. Richard Sellers/PA Images via Getty Images

Steve Bruce is out as Newcastle United manager by mutual consent, the club announced on Wednesday.

Bruce, who managed his 1,000th game on Sunday as Newcastle lost 3-2 to Tottenham Hotspur, had been under pressure following a winless start to the Premier League season.

"I am grateful to everyone connected with Newcastle United for the opportunity to manage this unique football club," Bruce said. "I would like to thank my coaching team, the players and the support staff in particular for all their hard work. There have been highs and lows, but they have given everything even in difficult moments and should be proud of their efforts.

"This is a club with incredible support, and I hope the new owners can take it forward to where we all want it to be. I wish everyone the very best of luck for the rest of this season and beyond."

A club statement confirmed Graeme Jones will take charge on an interim basis, starting with Saturday's trip to Crystal Palace, and will be supported by the coaching team of Steve Agnew, Stephen Clemence, Ben Dawson and Simon Smith.

Former Aston Villa, Hull City and Sunderland boss Bruce spent more than two years in charge of Newcastle, and led them to13th and 12th-place finishes in the Premier League.

Sources have told ESPN that former Roma boss Paulo Fonseca is among the candidates lined up to take over at the club.