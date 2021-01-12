Vicky Jepson has left Liverpool women after over a decade with the club. Photo by Tim Goode/PA Images via Getty Image

Liverpool Women have announced they have parted ways with manager Vicky Jepson.

Jepson, who has been in charge since October 2018, has left the club by mutual consent after an almost 12 years association with Liverpool in various roles.

"It's with a heavy heart that my time has come to an end with Liverpool Football Club; the place I love and have been lucky enough to call home for over a decade," she said to the club's website.

"Over the years I have been fortunate to work across the entire pathway at this club. During this time, I've seen so many youth players go on to wear the first-team red shirt, which fills me with immense pride. It's been a privilege to have contributed to their careers."

"To the many senior players, both past and present, that I've worked with, I thank you. Thank you for empowering me with your relentless efforts, professional attitudes and sacrifices that you make daily as a professional footballer."

Liverpool Women were relegated from the Women's Super League after the season ended prematurely due to the coronavirus pandemic with the final standings determined on a points per game basis.

This season Liverpool are third in the FA Women's Championship, eight points behind league leaders Leicester City and five points behind second-place Durham.

Assistant manager Amber Whitely will take charge on a temporary basis until a permanent first-team manager is found.