Patrick Vieira has been sacked as Nice head coach after a poor run of form, the club announced on Friday.

The French club were dumped out of the Europa League group stages after a 3-2 defeat at home to Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday.

Nice have lost their last five matches in all competitions and sit in 11th position in Ligue 1.

A club statement read: "Following an interview last night, the Nice board have informed Patrick Vieira of their decision to end the collaboration.

"The Nice directors would like to sincerely thank the former France international for his involvement in the development of the club and wish him all the best for the rest of his managerial career."