Jean-Clair Todibo joined Nice from Barcelona in February 2021. Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo was sent off after just nine seconds against Angers in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Angers kicked off the match at the Allianz Riviera and immediately pushed forward with the ball before Todibo brought down striker Abdallah Sima, which the referee deemed to be a goal scoring opportunity and a red card offence.

The red card marks just the fourth time a player in any of Europe's top five leagues has received a red card less than a minute into a match since 2010.

Todibo, 22, joined Nice on loan from Barcelona in February 2021 before making the move permanent later that summer.