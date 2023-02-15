Nice were alerted to the footage after it was published online and took immediate action. CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU/AFP via Getty Images

Ligue 1 club Nice have a filed a police complaint after a pornographic video was filmed at their stadium during a match last month, the club confirmed to ESPN.

The amateur video, which is easily accessible online, was filmed in the toilets of the Allianz Riviera during Nice's 1-0 victory over Lille on Jan. 29.

The club were alerted after the footage -- in which the actor reveals it was shot at the stadium -- was published online and took immediate action.

Nice Eco Stadium, the company which operates the Allianz Riviera, have also lodged a complaint.

Nice are fifth in Ligue 1 and owned by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Britain's richest man and candidate to buy Manchester United.