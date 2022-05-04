Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is the latest big name to acquire a stake in NJ/NY Gotham FC. Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant has been named as a minority owner of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) club NJ/NY Gotham FC, it was announced Wednesday.

Thirty Five Ventures (35V), which was co-founded by the Brooklyn Nets star and entrepreneur Rich Kleiman, becomes the third different party to acquire a stake in the club since March.

Durant is the latest sporting figure to obtain a stake in the NWSL club after ex-U.S. women's national team star Carli Lloyd also became a minority owner six months after retiring from the game. The NBA star joins an ownership group led by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and his wife, Tammy. The other minority owners are Kristin Bernert, Karen Bryant and Ed Nalbandian.

"As a New York-based company, the opportunity for us to partner with a forward-thinking team like Gotham FC was a no brainer," 35V co-founder Rich Kleiman said in a news release.

"There's been so much growth in the NWSL in recent years, and the chance to be a part of that growth and work directly with the Gotham FC executive team and players is really exciting."

Gotham managing owner Nalbandian added: "This is another big step forward for our franchise. Kevin and Rich are two of the most influential people in sports and their work in the business and entertainment world and their significant investment in Gotham FC illustrates the potential of our club.

"They will be tremendous resources to the club across multiple areas and we're excited to welcome them to the Gotham FC family."

Gotham will host its first home match of the 2022 campaign against the North Carolina Courage on May 14.